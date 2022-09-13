Netflix series makes history at the 2022 Emmys

‘Round 6’ made history at the 2022 Emmys! Lee Jung-jae won the award for best actor in a drama series, and Hwang Dong-hyuk won the award for best director, in the same genre.

In doing so, they mark the first wins for a series predominantly spoken in a non-English language at the Academy Awards. See the complete list of winners here.

The 51-year-old Hwang thanked Netflix and the show’s cast, and promised to return for the ceremony with the second season. “I hope this isn’t the last Korean series here,” he declared.

The nomination of ‘Round 6’ in 14 categories had already been something historic for the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awards. With the wins, she begins to follow in the footsteps of “Parasite”, which won the Oscar for best picture in 2020.

At 49, Korean actor and filmmaker Lee Jung-jae also took his figurine home, and thanked Hwang for creating the series that tackles a realistic problem within a fable that conquered the world.

“I would like to thank the Academy and Netflix, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, or make realistic problems come to life on screen,” he said. He then thanked the entire audience in Korean watching the series in his country.

Although he rose to prominence in the West after the success of “Round 6”, Lee already has other projects in the pipeline. Last weekend, he was announced as a member of the cast of “The Acolyte”, a new series in the Star Wars universe created by Leslye Headland (“Russian Doll”). He will act alongside Amandla Stenberg.

Lee Jung-jae began his career in the spotlight around 1993, when he was discovered by chance by designer Hang Yong-soo while working in a cafe.

From then on, she started working as a model, and her TV debut was with the k-drama “Dinosaur Teacher”. Before “Round 6”, he was almost 10 years away from the screen – he had returned in 2019, with the political drama “Chief of Staff”.

Two years later, his casting for the Netflix series would transform his career.