Neto Moura celebrates his stay on Cruzeiro: ‘I hope to stay for a long time’

photo: Publicity/Cruise Neto Moura signed a new contract with Raposa until December 2025

Bought by Cruzeiro from Mirassol-SP, midfielder Neto Moura celebrated his stay at Toca da Raposa II for the next few years. In a video published by the club on social media this Monday (12/9), the 26-year-old thanked him for the opportunity to continue defending the celestial shirt until 2025.

“I am very happy. First, I would like to thank the club for believing in me. When I arrived here I said it would be the year of my life and thank God I have been having a great year and helping Cruzeiro to return to Serie A – our I’ve dreamed of access. I hope to continue for a long time and make several games to help in Serie A next year”, he began.

Neto Moura also thanked the support received from Cruzeiro fans, who filled the steering wheel’s social networks to ask for his stay.

“I had been receiving several messages from fans asking me to stay and thank God everything went well. I was able to continue at Cruzeiro and everything went well. I want to thank the fans for always supporting me and you can be sure that I am one more (fan) I will give my life on the field”, he concluded.

One of the pillars of the team led by Paulo Pezzolano, Neto Moura was in 26 of Cruzeiro’s 29 games in Srie B of the Brazilian Championship – all as a starter. Throughout the season, shirt 25 also won the respect of celestial fans.

According to Sofascore, a football statistics app, Neto Moura leads several fundamental rankings in the Cruzeiro squad in Serie B. who gave the most assistance (3).

Other stays

Neto Moura is the third player in the current squad to agree to stay for the next seasons. Before him, Cruzeiro had already exercised the right to buy 70% of the economic rights of defender Lucas Oliveira from Atltico-GO and kept goalkeeper Rafael Cabral until 2024.