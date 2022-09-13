New PIS consultation has left Brazilians impressed; see how to do

Do you know what PIS (Social Integration Program) means? Every person who has already made a work card must have noticed that the PIS registration number is on the home pages. It was created through a law in the year 1970, and is aimed at employees of private companies.

In addition, PASEP works in the same way, only aimed at public servants. However, you may be wondering: How do I know if I’m entitled to PIS??

First, it is important to highlight that, contrary to popular belief, PIS-PASEP are not the same thing. However, they work in a very similar way.

For those who don’t base, these are programs where companies deposit an amount every month. Thus, the amount is directed to the Worker Support Fund, which pays the benefits of unemployment insurance and salary bonus.

But after all, How do I know if I’m entitled to PIS? See how to consult in a very simple way!

How do I know if I am entitled to PIS?

At first, it is important to note that once you have been registered with PIS, you no longer need to worry. This is because it is permanent.

In this way, an amount related to the salary bonus is released every year. However, only some people are entitled to this payment.

In this year 2022, for example, Brazilian citizens who meet the following requirements will receive:

They worked with a formal contract signed by a legal entity for a minimum of 30 days in 2020;

They have been registered in the PIS system for at least 5 years;

In the time worked in 2020, they received an amount of two minimum wages;

Keep your data up to date on RAI/e-social.

Generally, the requirements are the same every year. The only change that occurs is in the base year, the first requirement in the list above. So, for example, if PIS/PASEP is paid in 2021, employees who worked with a formal contract for a minimum time of 30 days in 2021 will receive.

However, the amount available can now be consulted through the application of the work portfolio. It is available for Android and iPhone, where you can download it from your cell phone’s app store. You can also consult information by calling the number provided by Caixa: 0800.726.0207 or by calling the Alô Cidadão central number 158.

PIS payment schedule and withdrawal method

The amounts related to the payment of Pis are already released. So, at the end of March, all the people had their sums paid. According to Caixa, for citizens who have a bank account, the payment was made there.

In case the citizen does not have a bank account, the amount is available through the application’s digital social savings box has. Within the app it is possible to move money to other accounts. So, we answer throughout the article the answer to your question: How do I know if I’m entitled to PIS?. So, if you are among those who are entitled, check the ransom as soon as possible.