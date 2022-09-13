Neymar draws attention, poll received, tension with director and more

Credit: Editing – Reproduction – PSG

Did you miss the details that moved PSG today (12)? No problem. Check out the traditional compilation with information from the French team on the eve of another Champions League commitment.

Neymar’s move at PSG draws attention and reverberates in the French press: “Between deception and provocation”

The Brazilian Neymar was exalted and caught the attention of the newspaper “Le Parisien” because of a bid made in the duel against Brest. At the opportunity, shirt 10 took a manual throw and threw the ball into the opponent’s nets in order to get the “rebound” and play with his feet.

“The Paris number 10 split with a small gesture halfway between deception and provocation at the end of the first half. While PSG were having a strong moment near the break, Brest tried to put out the fire by taking all the players close to Neymar, who had the ball in his hands. With no options to put the ball back in play, the Brazilian opted for a shot on Pierre Lees-Melou’s back.

PSG is surprised, but has protection that prevents strong name from leaving Chelsea

Responsible for a reformulation at PSG, director Luis Campos is Chelsea’s target in the market. However, according to information from journalist Ben Jacobs, from CBS Sports, Todd Boehly, the new owner of the Blues, will have difficulties in hiring the manager.

To avoid any kind of speculation and possible departure of the professional, PSG would have fixed a clause in the contract that makes it impossible for the director to go to another major in Europe. Despite being a “freelancer” employee, since he remains linked to Celta, Campos has a serious commitment to the French, who were surprised by the Londoners’ onslaught.

“Campos is effectively a freelancer, despite being a football advisor for PSG. He is also an employee of Celta. Protective clauses in Campos’ contract with PSG prevent him from working for another big club on the side. Campos would have to pay PSG to end his contract, with the club “quite surprised” by the Chelsea rumors and the level of personal information about Campos’ squad.“, informed the journalist.

PSG: Neymar and Mbappé achieve historic feat in Ligue 1; check out

Overwhelming at the beginning of Ligue 1, the duo Mbappé and Neymar, even with their recent clashes, reached a mark that had only been reached between 1975-1976. Together, the two have scored 15 goals in just seven games, equaling Maillard and Chiesa.

The Frenchman and Brazilian can still break the record of the attacking duo formed by Cavani and Ibrahimovic, who tallied 57 goals in a season.

PSG: friction between Neymar and Mbappé generates tension with manager

According to information from the portal “Foot01.com”, the atmosphere behind the scenes at PSG would have been tense after the 2-1 triumph over Juventus. Number 10 Neymar reportedly refused to greet football director Luis Campos, who sought him out after the final whistle in the Parc des Princes, but was allegedly “ignored”