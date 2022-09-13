Neymar is left out of the top 10 players; see list

Among the top 10 players in the game since FIFA 16, Neymar is out of the top-10 in the 2023 edition of the simulator. According to the list released by Electronic Arts (EA), the company that produces the game, the Brazilian has only 11th place among the athletes.

The Brazilian striker appears with a rating of 89, two points lower overall than in the 2022 edition.

Sharing the cover of the game with Australian Sam Kerr, Mbappé has a 91 rating and occupies the position of best player in the game alongside Benzema, Lewandowski, De Bruyne and Messi.

Salah, Courtois, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neuer and Van Dijk, with 90 ratings each, close out the top-10 players in the game.

In the disclosure post, EA Sports announced the 23 best athletes in the game. In the list, four Brazilians appear besides Neymar. Casemiro, Alisson and Ederson have 89 overall, while Marquinhos has 88.

In addition to disclosing the list of the best athletes, EA Sports announced yesterday (12), that the narrator Natália Lara, from Rede Globo, will be a studio reporter at FIFA 23. She will be the first woman in Latin America to participate in the game and will join Gustavo Villani and Caio Ribeiro in the Brazilian edition of the simulator.

See the list of the 23 best players released by the company: