Neymar jokes about the price of his stickers in the Qatar World Cup Album

Neymar posts that he accepts proposals for stickers from the World Cup album – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

A month after the release of the World Cup sticker album, which is produced by Panini, Paris Saint-Germain and Brazilian national team star Neymar Júnior published an image on his official Instagram profile with his stickers and saying that he accepts proposed exchange.

In the publication, shirt 10 shows 8 items, four of which can be glued to the album and the other four collectibles. Including, one is the gold one, which the value reaches around R$9 thousand. However, clearly the ace made a joke.

The price is high as it is very unlikely to find Neymar’s gold sticker. In this way, the value ends up being high and commercialized among collectors. This is because, in a few years, the amount will be much higher than what is currently offered.

With Neymar, to complete the album the value exceeds R$500

To complete the Qatar World Cup album it is necessary to make a good investment. This year, the value for each package is R$4. Thus, in the ideal scenario where no sticker would be repeated, it is necessary to spend R$548 for the paperback version and R$580.90 for the hardcover.

In the final stretch and with the final call for the Cup approaching, it is already possible to observe the athletes who will represent the country in Qatar. However, in some cases players go to the event only on the album.

In the last World Cup, in 2018, two athletes did not compete in the competition, however, they were in the “Pani team”, these were the right-back Daniel Alves and the midfielder Giuliano. Now, for 2022, just wait and see if any player, who can be cut by Tite, will be in the sticker album of the world Cup.

With the call-up made, Brazil will face Ghana and Tunisia in two friendlies abroad this September. The next tryouts will be the final for the 2022 World Cup.

