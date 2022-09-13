Neymar? Mbappe? Chelsea wants to sign PSG manager, says newspaper | international football

According to the publication, the London team would have offered the Portuguese manager an annual salary of € 8 million (R$ 46.5 million).

After sacking Thomas Tuchel last week, Chelsea have traded the former PSG manager for Brighton’s Graham Potter. Owner Todd Boehly also wants to restructure the club’s sports management and thinks of Luís Campos as the ideal name.

The American wants the former Lille and Monaco player to manage the Londoners’ next two transfer windows, giving Campos a billion-dollar budget to work on: R$1.5 billion (€300 million).

Luís Campos alongside Christophe Galtier; after partnership in Lille, duo meet again at PSG

Campos is also a target of interest from INEOS CEO and Nice owner Jim Ratcliffe, who wants to buy Manchester United and put Campos in charge of the Red Devils’ sporting project.