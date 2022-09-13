Nicole Bahls stirs up trouble at RiR. She denies it but there are witnesses

The atmosphere between Nicole Bahls and Marcelo Viana weighed heavily in the VIP area of ​​Rock in Rio on Sunday night (11/9). She was quite busy, but between one appointment and another, she spotted the businessman talking in his ear with a digital influencer.

Nicole then went to Marcelo to get satisfaction. She demanded respect, put the businessman against the wall, until he left the event. All of this happened while Rita Ora was performing on the Mundo Stage.

The influencer in question is Catherine Gomes, who even posed for a photo with Bahls before the confusion.

The day before, on Saturday, the atmosphere between Nicole and Marcelo was great. They celebrated the businessman’s birthday together.

The LeoDias column sought out Nicole Bahls, who, despite the witnesses, denied the disagreement with Marcelo Viana at Rock in Rio.

