Nominations, curiosities and award details

The end of the year is approaching and with it come the awards in the music and television universe. After the VMAs, this September is the turn of the 2022 Emmys to show up, bringing several nominees in categories ranging from drama to comedy.

This event, which is considered one of the most important in the artistic world, reaches its 74th edition, and the host of this party has already been confirmed. This year, actor and comedian Kenan Thompson is tasked with leading the main ceremony.

As is tradition, the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles will be the venue for the awards show that fans around the world have been waiting for. After all, the anxiety is great for us to know the winners recognized by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences!

Check out the top 2022 Emmy nominations

Despite the 2022 Emmy breaking record for entries, the list of productions vying for the trophy did not have many surprises, at least for those who have already been following the productions that stood out throughout the year.

Below, you can see all the productions that compete for the most sought-after statuette on world television:

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

euphoria

ozark

uptura

round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

yellowjackets

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

hacks

Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Competition Reality Show

The Amazing Race

Lizzo Looks for Big Women

nailed it

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Best TV Movie

Tico and Teco: Defenders of the Law

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Best Variety Talk Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy KimmelLive!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Who is up for the 2022 Emmy?

There is no shortage of professionals with great chances to take home the trophy! Want to know if your favorite is in this dispute? UOL Play now reveals all the nominated names and in which categories they are competing.

In the running for “Best Actress in a Drama Series”, are names like Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) and Zendaya (Euphoria).

The men’s list in the “Best Actor in a Drama Series” category isn’t bad either. At the 2022 Emmys, strong names like Jason Bateman, from “Ozark”, Brian Cox, from “Succession”, Lee Jung-jae, from “Roud 6”, Bob Odenkirk, from “Better Call Saul”, Adam Scoot, from “Rupture” and Jeremy Strong from “Succession”.

Comedy also deserves space, doesn’t it? Therefore, twelve talents of humor compete for the Emmy award 2022.

From the series “The Great”, we have the names of Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Directly from “Only Murders in the Building”, actors Steve Martin and Martin Short compete in the male category. Also on the list are Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry) and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso).

In the female category, in addition to Elle Fanning, there are also Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvalous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Jean Smart (Hacks).

Do you think it’s over? The 2022 Emmys still bring the categories “Outstanding Actress and Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie”. In the women’s list, compete:

Toni Collette – “The Staircase”

Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna”

Lily James – “Pam and Tommy”

Sarah Paulson – “American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley – “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”

On the men’s list are:

Colin Firth – “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield – “In the Name of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac – “Scenes from a Wedding”

Michael Keaton – “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel – “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan – “Pam and Tommy”

Top prize favorites

Despite the immense list of competitors, it is common for every award to have the favorites to take the trophy. This year, the Emmy 2022 has three successful series with great chances of winning.

With 25 nominations, the series “Succession” is the biggest highlight of the Oscar race on TV, but other productions are on the heels of this phenomenon. That’s because the series “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” each have 20 nominations.

In the “Best Drama Series” category, the expectation is that “Succession” will really come out on top, but we can’t deny that the phenomenon “Round 6” can surprise and take the statuette.

In the “Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Series” categories, the favorites are Lee Jung-jae – who has even won the SAG Awards for “Round 6” -, and Bob Odenkirk, who was the highlight of the series “Better Call Saul “.

After winning the Emmy for the first season of “Euphoria”, Zendaya emerges as a big favorite in the female category. But, we can’t ignore the presence of Laura Linney, from “Ozark”. After all, the actress already has 4 Emmys under her belt. Is there another Emmy award coming up 2022?

Where to watch the 2022 Emmys?

