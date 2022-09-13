Nubank launches new method of requesting credit, see how it works

Nubank allows its customers to have access to a series of actions through the virtual bank application. Unlike conventional banks, the software’s own artificial intelligence makes certain decisions, rather than having to place an order with your manager. And, among these functions, there is now a new method of requesting credit at Nubank. This is something totally new among the experiences brought by Digital Banks, with Nubank coming out ahead once again.

That’s right, the form of credit request has changed. However, the update is happening gradually and gradually all customers will have access to the new format. The application layout of some customers has already changed, and now the bank even sets dates for the customer’s next credit evolutions. Want to know more about? So, see below.

What has changed with the NEW method of requesting credit at Nubank?

Before this change, Nubank used a simple layout for requesting credit increases. All you had to do was inform the bank of your ideal limit. In a few seconds, the bank performed the analysis and returned with the answer to the customer, whether positive or negative. Check out the print below:

However, the procedure has changed and with that it may even be easier to get credit in purple. Now, Nubank provides an innovative method among digital banks, with the option of limit evolution. In addition to the customer informing the bank of the ideal limit, Nubank provides periodic analyzes and scheduled through the monitoring of user habits.

That is, now Nubank determines specific dates for a new analysis and evolution of the user’s credit. In this analysis, the limit requested by the customer is studied, at which time the bank verifies whether it is feasible or not to give it to the user.

With this new method, the bank provides a clear path for customers to improve their credit. In addition, Nubank shows dedication so that users can have more opportunities to increase their limit, scheduling new monthly analyses. Given these dates, customers can program themselves financially to make this process even easier.

Step-by-step guide to requesting a credit card limit increase

The procedure is quite simple. Follow the step by step below:

1. First, access the Nubank application on your mobile device;

2. On the main screen, select credit card and then “Adjust Limit”;

3. Soon after, your current limit and how much credit you have available for use will be shown.

4. Then click on “Limit Evolution” at the bottom of the screen.

5. To increase your credit limit, you can now click on the “Suggest limit” option.

6. Inform the reason for the increase in your credit card limit and on the next screen, inform the limit you would like.

7. Finally, just save your limit suggestion. On the screen, the date of the next analysis will be informed. So, on the date, just consult your application and see whether or not the requested limit has been approved.

How to improve the relationship with the bank?

First of all, the best thing to do is keep the CPF away from restrictions. This is one of the main factors that can help increase the Nubank credit card limit. That is, the more intact your credit history is, the more likely you are to have a higher limit.

Also, don’t forget to keep your invoice payments up to date. In addition to avoiding falling into debt, you will demonstrate to Nubank that you are a responsible person. Only pay the minimum amount as a last resort, that is, if you really need to.

In addition, concentrate all your spending on the Nubank card. Thus, you ensure that your entire limit is well executed, making it visible to the institution that you need more credit than you already have. But be careful: don’t spend more than your pocket allows!

Also, remember to keep your monthly income up to date. This is one of the most important parameters for building your Nubank credit card limit. Therefore, keeping this information always up to date is highly recommended.

Cashback with Nu

Did you know that it is also possible to earn cash back on the Nu app when paying for your next trip’s accommodation? To do this, just make your accommodation reservation on Booking.com through Shopping do Nubank. With that you will earn 6% cashback.

To access this offer, it is necessary to make the payment using your purple credit card, as the cashback amount will be credited to your invoice within 64 days of your stay.

But not only that! Another way to earn cashback at Nubank Shopping is by shopping at Shopee. To be entitled to the benefit, it is necessary to start the process through the app and follow the guidelines for activating the offer.

The cashback amount also falls directly into your Nubank account, only this time within 90 days. However, it can be used however you prefer, giving you even more control over your money. Cashback percentage may vary depending on available offers. Therefore, always check the current offer directly in the Nubank app.

Personal loan

Nubank still has the possibility to give you that little help at the end of the month, with the Personal Loan designed for you. With it, you can, in addition to simulating the amount, choose the number of installments and the best date to make payments.

But don’t forget: before confirming the option that works best for you, check out the interest rates, conditions and the total loan amount. The best is for the end: the first payment can be up to 90 days after hiring. And more: you still have up to 24 months to make the payment.

However, the Nubank Personal Loan is only available to customers who already have a digital account and credit card. So, if you are already a customer, just check the Nu app home screen to see if access to the loan is already released. But if it isn’t, don’t worry. See below how to order your card!

Don’t have a Nubank credit card yet? See how to order

Beforehand, it is necessary to meet some criteria to apply for the card from the financial institution, such as:

Be over 18 years old;

Live in Brazil;

Have an Android or iOS cell phone to follow the tool’s movements through the app.

Fulfilled these requirements, now it remains to ask. For that:

Access the official website of Nubank ( nubank.com.br/cartão );

); Enter your CPF and then select ”Continue”;

Fill in your full name and also your email address;

Choose the way you want your card (alone or with NuConta);

Accept the company’s terms and privacy policy;

Finish by clicking on “Send”.

But, if you are under 18, don’t worry. That’s because, recently Nubank released an exclusive digital account for those between 12 and 17 years old. Although the possibility is still in the testing phase, only a small group of customers can already access it. To find out if the service is available for your child to use, look for the option in the Nubank app.

Finally, the fintech stressed that the launch should encourage finance management education. To certify its objective, during the tests, the digital bank must collect feedbacks to improve the product.

