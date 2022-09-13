Nursing floor: mayors’ organization calculates impact of R$ 10.5 billion annually with measure | Policy

The National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) released this Monday (12) a study that points to an impact of R$ 10.5 billion per year with the minimum wage for nurses.

According to the entity, to honor the minimum wage without increasing the total amount of resources for these payrolls, city halls may have to lay off a quarter of the 143,300 nursing professionals linked to the Family Health Strategy (ESF).

In this scenario, says the CNM, the application of the nursing floor could leave 35 million Brazilians without quality medical care. The calculations only consider the scenario where the budget for nursing salaries remains unchanged, no additional funding sources.

The law that sets salary floors for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives was approved by Congress and signed into law by President Jair Bolsonaro in August.

The text of the project, approved by the Chamber and the Senate, set in R$ 4,750 per national level for nurses in the public and private sectorsa value that serves as a reference for calculating the minimum salary for nursing technicians (70%), nursing assistants (50%) and midwives (50%).

Last week, the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, pointed out a risk to the health system and suspended a law that created a salary floor for nursing. Barroso responded to a request from sector entities that indicated a risk of mass layoffs and network overload. See details in the video below:

After Barroso’s decision, parliamentarians began to discuss a solution for financing. Among the options are the corrections of the SUS table, the exemption of the sector’s payroll, and the compensation of the states’ debt with the Union.

The president of the CNM, Paulo Ziulkoski, said that none of the alternatives discussed serve the cities, and defended that the Municipal Participation Fund be increased by 1.5%. Part of this increase would be financed by transfers in the redistribution of the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District.

“We are looking for a source that can have the solidarity of the Union and the states,” he said.

The CNM points out that federal health programs can also be achieved without a source of funding for the floor. “The impact of the nursing floor, only in the Family Health Strategy, will exceed R$ 1.8 billion in the first year”, calculated the CNM.

According to the study, to maintain the current R$ 6.1 billion in nursing expenses, municipalities will have to disqualify 11,849 primary health care teams, a reduction of 23% of the total, in addition to 32,500 nursing professionals.

In an interview this Monday, Paulo Ziulkoski acknowledged that the projections for layoffs are an “exercise in argumentation”.

“It is an exercise in argumentation, because it is necessary to adapt to the budget and health expenditure itself. We are setting an example,” said

The CNM survey points to the Northeast region as the region most affected by the floor, with an impact of R$ 939 million in the first year of validity.

According to the entity, to meet the expenses with the floor, the municipalities would need to disconnect 37% of the total of accredited teams of primary health care and 17,963 nursing professionals.

According to the survey, 17.9 million residents of the Northeast could be left without basic health services and actions in a scenario without additional funding.