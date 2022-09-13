Nursing floor: Score in the STF is 5 to 2 for suspension of the law

THE law that established the salary floor for nursing professionals between BRL 2,375 and BRL 4,750 is suspended by an injunction issued by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso until the final decision of the Court in virtual plenary. Until Sunday (11), the score was 5-2 due to suspension of the law. The trial will end on Wednesday (14).

The legislation was sanctioned by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, at the beginning of August, but, when approving it, Congress did not indicate the sources of funds for the extra expenses, especially by states and municipalities.

O STF minister André Mendonça voted to restore the effects of the law which defined a salary floor of R$ 4,750 for nursing professionals. Mendonça is the first member of the Court to take a stand against the suspension of the rule in the judgment of the matter. Minister Nunes Marques also voted not to suspend the floor. The two were appointed to the STF by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

So far, there are already five votes to keep the law suspended, according to the preliminary decision already handed down by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, last Sunday, 4th. Mendonça argued that care must be taken to preserve, “as much as possible”, the choices ” legitimately” made by the elected Powers.

“Within the space of legislative conformation granted by the Original Constituent, when designing a certain public policy, with the inevitable balance between the constitutional values ​​in dispute, it must guide the Constitutional Court’s action – not only when the most percussive and in-depth judgment of the very merits of the demand, but – with even more emphasis and rigor on the occasion of the consideration of precautionary measures”, said the minister, adding that the Court must, as a rule, show deference to the choices of the Legislative and Executive powers. “In view of the foregoing, renewing my bows to the Rapporteur, I disagree with His Excellency to reject the precautionary measure, failing to endorse the monocratic decision that granted it”, he added.

To suspend the law on the last day 4, at the request of the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde), Barroso was harshly criticized by government and opposition parliamentarians, who approved the bill in Congress in early August. The text was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, who had been using the measure as a way to raise votes with the category.

For Barroso, who has already been accompanied by four other ministers so far in the trial, the law should remain suspended until a series of questions about the financial impacts of the salary floor are clarified.

According to the minister, in the meetings he had with congressional representatives last week, all of them recognized the importance of allocating resources and noted the fact that layoffs were already taking place in anticipation of the start of the measure.

Differing with Barroso, Mendonça spoke about the need for a stance of “greater self-restraint” by the Supreme Court. “The greater the range of legitimate interpretive options available to democratically elected Powers, the less must be the rigor of the one who has the burden of controlling the conformation of these complex choices, given the breadth of the established goals. judicial self-restraint is imposed,” the minister wrote.

In the vote, Mendonça even recalls approaches used by Barroso, when attributing to his colleague the thesis that, at the risk of suffocating democratic exercise, it should not be intended that “constitutional normativity” is responsible for the direction of all state spaces . (Status Content)