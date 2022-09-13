Official image gives an epic preview of what will be Avengers: Secret Wars

The Avengers are one of the biggest superhero teams in comics, and one that in cinema eventually became the most popular, with films grossing over the $2 billion mark.

In addition to the box office grossed by the films, Marvel and Disney also profit heavily from licensed Avengers merchandise, ranging from dolls to bicycles and lunch boxes. And what else can you imagine.

And yesterday, during D23, Marvel and Disney revealed that the Avengers Campusthematic area of ​​Disney parks, will gain a new attraction exploring the multiverse, where visitors will follow a story where the Mad Titan won and is known as King Thanos.

And it is then that the Avengers come into action, united in variants that involve even the animated series. To publicize the attraction, Marvel released a simply epic art, which the MCU Direct believes that it may also be a preview of what we will see in Avengers: Kang Dynasty and avengers: wars secrets, films that premiere in 2025 and that will explore the multiverse. Check out:

Above we can also see new heroes like the moon knight and even the Werewolf it’s the Man-Thingwhich will be featured in the Halloween special launching on Disney+ next month.

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand was consecrated as the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Amidst an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!