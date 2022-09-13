Oi proposes to change landline to WhatsApp

Oi continues to claim from Anatel a reduction in the fixed telephone concession obligations. And it presented to public consultation 41, on regulatory simplification, a new proposal: to expand the voice service, which is currently only recognized in the STFC (fixed telephone) and SMP (cellular telephone) services, also for the SCM (fixed broadband ). That is, the operator wants the calls made by WhatsApp to be accepted as a substitute for calls from the landline. And argues:

“The SCM has voice functionality that replaces the STFC (the so-called Voice over Internet Protocol service or “VoIP”), as well as the existence of several applications that today adequately replace the voice service (e.g. Whatsapp), there is no reason to for different treatment between services”.

For the operator, the inclusion of the SCM in the voice segment should not be ignored by Anatel in the context of the possible adaptation of the STFC concessions “under penalty of the regime migration resulting in an inefficient allocation of available resources, by allocating them to areas in which voice communication is already performed from the SCM or from the SMP itself”. Oi defends that the fixed telephone offer should only be maintained in areas where this service cannot be replaced by an existing one. “Otherwise, you will be faced with a completely inefficient allocation of resources”, he justifies.

Inductive Card

The operator also asks that the obligation to maintain points of sale of the inductive card, which is used in the company’s payphones, be extinguished. This is because, he argues, as Oi’s payphones are currently all free, there is no longer any need to sell cards. “The disuse of TUPs makes the demand for inductive cards practically non-existent, which makes it practically impossible to find resellers, as they would have to bear the costs of storing a product with zero demand”, he argues.

AICE

It also asks that the obligation to offer the tariff plan for the special fixed telephone, known as Aice, be extinguished. “The lack of demand and cost for the concessionaires shows that the product should not continue to exist”, he defends.

