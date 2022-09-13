One day after leaving Santos, Lisca is announced as the new coach of Avai

Lisca was announced as the new coach of Avai this Tuesday (13)

one day after leave Santosthe coach Lisca already have a new house. This Tuesday (13), the coach was announced as the new commander of the Hawaii.

He arrives at the Santa Catarina club to take the place of Eduardo Barocawhat was fired last Monday (12) by Leão.

Lisca’s contract runs until the end of the season, according to the Santa Catarina team in an official statement.

His presentation is scheduled for Wednesday (14), at 11 am (Brasília time), at Ressacada. He will also lead his first training session on Wednesday.

Lisca’s main mission will be to free Avaí from relegation.

At the moment, the Florianópolis club is the 18th placed, with 25 spots.

The distance to the coritibawhich is the first club out of sticking, is three points at the moment.

See the statement from Avaí:

Luiz Carlos Cirne Lima de Lorenzi, Lisca, is the new coach of Avaí for the rest of the season. He arrives with a contract until the end of the year, along with assistant Marcio Hahn.

Lisca is a gaucho from Porto Alegre and is 50 years old. A coach since 2001, the commander arrives at Leão after visiting other big clubs in the country.

It will be presented this Wednesday (14), at 11 am, at Ressacada. He already leads Avaí in training on the same day.