Opinion | ‘Green Day’ and ‘Coldplay’ assert the ‘ideal’ of Rock In Rio with the best shows of the 2022 edition

Rock In Rio has come to an end and the subject is now about the big “winner” of the edition, which happened for the first time in history in an even year. Through social networks, there seems to be no doubt: Coldplay and Green Day won the hearts of fans and even those who were having contact with the songs for the first time.

The most interesting thing about all of this is that the two shows, despite having attracted so many people, managed to be completely opposite and yet similar in a way. While Coldplay bet on control and visual spectacle, Green Day made the “punk” count and worked on a soul-washing spectacle.

Bringing hits from his more than 20 years on the road, Billie Joe and his band bet on anger, which despite being controversial, is a feeling from which many good things can be extracted, to move the public. Amidst the wonderful jokes and interactions with the audience, there was a curious controlled chaos to experience, as the band passed their messages and criticisms to the system.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say it was a fan-to-fan show, as the traditional Ramones entrance and bunny costume were there. Likewise, the vocalist altered a snippet of “Wake Me Up When September Ends”, a song dedicated to his father, who passed away – now – about 40 years ago, to “correct” the time he has been without his father in this world. . It was a small change, but one that fans noticed and it certainly moved them. However, at the same time, Green Day’s performance cannot be reduced to a concert made for the fans. The chaotic energy of the reviews sung with an engaging rhythm infected even those who don’t like the band’s style so much and ended up going to the festival on behalf of other artists.

Enjoy watching:

While the band had fun on stage, the audience slowly relaxed, until no one could stand still. With a proposal on stage and a fan playing guitar on stage, it was the perfect chaos the audience needed. It was a cry against daily frustration. And in the face of the cruel times we live in, having two hours to be able to put that accumulated anger out in a collective way is a cathartic experience.

Speaking of catharsis, Coldplay, which has been establishing itself for a decade as one of the great bands of the Pop scene, emerged giant from Rock In Rio. Unlike Green Day, Coldplay has already arrived in Rio de Janeiro promising catharsis. Images of their concerts around the world were already circulating on Brazilian social networks, including those of the band’s last show in the country, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo.

The sea of ​​people pulsing in the rhythm of the colored bracelets fills the eyes of even those who took the band as a joke. And after the festival, which sold out 9/10 in a matter of minutes at all sales openings, Coldplay comes out even bigger and with much more prestige.

It’s curious how the show’s proposal is the complete opposite of Green Day. While the “Punks” bet on anarchy, the British group played a lighter show, in which control prevailed. Also with a vast collection of hits that dominated radio and major events over the last two decades, Coldplay built a script that took fans from ecstasy to depression in a matter of minutes. It may sound silly, but commanding an audience of 100,000 requires charisma and respect. And that is not bought, it is conquered.

Some might say that Chris Martin’s presence is apathetic, less energetic, so to speak, but the way he used his calm way to win over the audience and synthesize the tranquility, the peace, that he intends to convey with his music, pulverizes from a once and for all this talk that he lacks charisma. They are different styles, different bands and different proposals.

And an important part for the public to buy into this idea of ​​a group and get involved collectively with the show is precisely the presence of the bracelets. The audience is not given the option to pulse the colors as they wish. It is a patterned artifice, which holds and conquers. People buy into the concept and accept being led by Chris Martin, who shows himself to be a respectful leader and extremely committed to entertainment. By bathing in the rain with the fans, recognizing their importance there, despite the bad weather and high ticket prices, and singing “Magic” in Portuguese, Chris was able to create an experience different from the rest of the show. Even though he was marked by control, he knew how to give beauty to those brief chaotic moments.

Regardless of your personal taste, whether it is more anarchic or controlled, it is very likely that you have been involved with the two biggest shows of Rock In Rio. I believe there is no winner for the best show of the 2022 edition, but these differences and similarities of two opposing bands captivating so many people was definitely something historic for the festival, a fantastic synthesis of the event’s original ideal, which is to unite all audiences.

Don’t forget to watch: