Pagani Utopia comes with titanium and 864 horses

After the Zonda and the Huayra, Pagani presents its newest car, the Utopia, a luxury and exclusive super sports car that hits the market with 864 horsepower.

Built in titanium alloy and carbon fiber, in addition to a tubular steel subframe, comprising a structure not seen in previous models.

With production scheduled for 99 copies, Pagani Utopia has already sold all and each one went for € 2.17 million or R$ 11.17 million.

This value does not include taxes and fees, which further raises the unit price of the Utopia, which exploits performance with a new seven-speed manual transmission.

Its V12 6.0 engine with two turbochargers is of Mercedes-AMG origin, the M158 with 864 horsepower and 111.8 kgfm.

Torque is delivered between 2,900 rpm and 5,800 rpm, which allows the Utopia to have a really exciting performance, although the numbers have not been officially revealed yet.

Exotic, the Pagani Utopia has nostalgic elements that unite form and function, with one of the most exuberant being Xtrac’s seven-speed manual transmission mechanism.

The entire system is displayed in a transparent aluminum structure and elevated, where it is possible to see the movements of the metallic arms activated to engage the gears.

With full LED headlights, the Pagani Utopia has an integral hood at the front and in one piece, as well as the entire rear, molded in carbon fiber as well.

On the stylized wheels, even the brake calipers were created especially for the Utopia, with the pistons being decorated in shape.

Inside, the special leather seats are true fixed armchairs, without backrest adjustment and modeled especially for the customer.

The same red leather finish envelops the exotic oval-shaped flat-bottomed steering wheel with metallic coating.

The analog cluster has a screen between the dials, which display the same style as the auxiliary instrumentation in the center and with white LED lighting.

Pagani Utopia – Photo Gallery