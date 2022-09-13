Pai de santo de Anitta criticizes deputy and says he is Bolsonaro’s voter

Sergio Pina criticized federal deputy Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ) for using his image improperly in a political campaign.

247 – Father of saint of singer Anitta, Sergio Pina used his social networks to criticize federal deputy Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ) for using his image improperly in a political campaign. In the statement, the pai de santo stated that he votes for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the presidency. The report is from the Metrópoles portal.

The deputy used photos of Anitta and Pina together, in addition to citing an interview with the singer in his political campaign.

“In your church, in your synagogue, in your temple, you have families; in my candomblé too. They are honorable people. It’s just that in my Candomblé, we exercise a democracy, we have free will, freedom”, he began.

“Each one follows its ideology, its purpose, with freedom and democracy”, adds Pina, then saying that he is a voter for the current chief of the Executive: “We have the PT, the supposed neutrals, and the Bolsonaristas, as I. I am a bolsonarista.”

Poderosa’s pai de santo also explained the reasons for voting for Bolsonaro: “I am against the liberation of drugs, abortion, gender ideology, I am against the censorship of social networks and the press, against the dictatorship. I am for freedom.”

