‘Pantanal’: Maria Bruaca’s painful turn when being dumped by Alcides

wetland will prove once again that the real couple of protagonists of the remake of the plot is formed by Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré). While Jove (Jesuita Barbosa) and Juma (Alanis Guillen) are already pregnant with their first child and have a peaceful relationship in Globo’s 9 o’clock soap opera, Tenório’s wife (Murilo Benício) and her lover will still have a hard time until they get together. The housewife will have an amazing turn when she gets dumped by her beloved, who will not give up on killing the villain and will face the threat of castration in the middle of the process.

In the next chapters of the novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa and adapted by Bruno Luperi, the pawn will end his romance with Bruaca after she tries to dissuade him from killing Tenório. “You never kill anyone in this life, Arcides. Ain’t gonna do that now. In a flight, you can carry such remorse on your back”, asks Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia), in her peculiar Portuguese. “I am capable of everything for us to be happy. I’m not going to kill innocent people or possess anyone. Vô Mata is a leader, Maria, one of those who always escapes from justice ”, will retort Alcides, who will not back down even with the supplication of the woman he loves and will end the relationship. “Get up and go away. And don’t look for me anymore!”, will decree the rustic guy.

Separated from her lover, Bruaca will still suffer when witnessing from afar the dreaded scene in which Tenório launches himself to castrate the pawn – and a new rejection from Alcides, who will not be able to bear the weight of feeling emasculated and will rule out continuing the romance.





