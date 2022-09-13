‘Pantanal’: Maria Bruaca’s painful turn when being dumped by Alcides

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago News Comments Off on ‘Pantanal’: Maria Bruaca’s painful turn when being dumped by Alcides 0 Views

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) in 'Pantanal'
Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) in ‘Pantanal’ Reproduction/TV Globo