participant actor Iran Malfitano was an Uber driver

Photo: Luana Chaves/Reproduction/Instagram @iran_malfitano





Imagine getting a driver like that!

As of this Tuesday (13), Iran Malfitano will shine on the screen TV Vitória/RecordTV in The Farm 14. But the actor’s relationship with Espírito Santo is not just as close as it was built when the handsome guy was little.

Born in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, the 40-year-old artist grew up and was raised in Vitória.

ALSO READ: Eliminates Cellulite! Butt filling becomes a fever in ES. Understand

Later, he moved to Rio de Janeiro, where he started his artistic career in his late teens and early adulthood and, much later, returned to the state in a period that was a little more out of the spotlight.

ALSO READ: Bullshit, Laughter and Crying! Farm 14: Rico reveals secret: “Friend of Deolane”

In August 2019, Iran shared a selfie on social media, in Vitória, in which she celebrated a new profession: that of an app driver. The now pawn also played the role in the Marvelous City.

ALSO READ: Klara Castanho case: Will Leo Dias and Antonia Fontenelle be arrested?

Iran was one of the first confirmed in the reality presented by Adriane Galisteu.

ALSO READ: Queen’s Favorites: Elizabeth II wore jewelry with ES gemstones. See photos!