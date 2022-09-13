Paulo Gustavo’s widower, Thales Bretas assumes relationship with Silva

posted on 9/12/2022 1:43 PM



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

Singer Silva and Paulo Gustavo’s widower, dermatologist Thales Bretas, spoke for the first time this Sunday (11/9) about the discreet romance they are living.

Silva and Thales were together at Rock in Rio last Saturday night (10/9) and confirmed the relationship, which still does not have a label.

“We’re getting to know each other. It’s the first time I’ve been in a relationship with someone from another place, but he’s a wonderful person”, commented Silva in an interview with the magazine. Who.





“There’s this pressure of ‘is it dating or not?’ We’ve only known each other for a short time,” he explained. Asked if he’s in love, Silva replied: “Love is too strong to say right now, but I like him a lot. I’m happy.”

In an interview with gshow, the artist stated that the couple has been receiving the affection of the fans since they assumed the involvement. “‘I want him to be very happy,’ is what I hear most,” he said.

Thales, single since the death of her husband, comedian Paulo Gustavo, in May 2021, as a result of covid-19, also followed the same line, saying that they are still getting to know each other.

“I need to be happy. That’s what I said, we’re getting to know each other. Let’s go little by little”, said the doctor to the Splash Uol.