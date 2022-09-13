Pericles, Pitty, Ludmilla, Silva and more; see list of Cultural Campão – Fun

Pericles performs on October 8, in Campo Grande. (Photo: Publicity)

The 2nd edition of the Festival of Art, Citizenship and Diversity – Campão Cultural takes place in October and the shows by the main artists already have a date to take place in Campo Grande. The Government of Mato Grosso do Sul has been publicizing the attractions since last month and now the list is closed.

Today, at Side B, FCMS (Fundação de Cultura de Mato Grosso do Sul) confirmed Ludmilla, Silva and MV Bill as the last three big names coming to the city. This week, they must sign the official contract to participate in the event.

The Campão Cultural Festival takes place from the 8th to the 15th of October, with free admission.

Check out the main shows that shake the Capital in full:

October 8 – Pericles

october 9 – Pitty and Nando Reis

october 10th – Silva and Olodum

october 11O – Roberta Miranda

October 13 – Ludmilla and Mc Tha

October 14 – Rashid, MV Bill, Drik Barbosa and Supercombo

October 15th – Marina Peralta, Baiana System, KL Jay and Thaíde

The launch of the second edition takes place officially on Tuesday (13). Through social networks, the organization of the festival said that the schedule should be released during the week.

The forecast is that the Esplanada Ferroviária, Praça Ary Coelho, Praça do Rádio, Parque das Nações Indígenas and four other districts of Campo Grande will be the stage for the attractions.

Last year, the first edition of the event brought together several regional and national artists, such as Duda Beat, Djonga, Atitude 67, Potyguara. The festival also featured a program of performing arts, literature, photography, audiovisual, gastronomy, street culture, theater, dance, workshops and much more.

follow the Side B on Instagram @ladobcgoficial, Facebook and twitter. Do you have a guide to suggest? Post on social media or straight from the streets via WhatsApp (67) 99669-9563 (call here).