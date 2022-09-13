Petrobras reduces the price of cooking gas by 4.7% | Economy

Petrobras announced this Monday (12) a 4.7% reduction in the price of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), the cooking gas sold in cylinders.

With the reduction, the average price charged by the state-owned distributors goes from R$4.23 per kilo to R$4.03 per kilo from Tuesday (13) – equivalent to R$ 52.34 per 13 kilos (the weight of the contents of the regular cylinder).

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of quotations and the exchange rate. “, says the state in a note.

The price of LPG had been changed for the last time on April 9 this year, when the kilo went from R$4.48 to R$4.23 per kg, equivalent to R$54.94 per 13kg.

In the week ended on August 3, the cylinder was sold, on average, at R$ 111.57 in the country. Of this amount, R$ 54.94 refers to Petrobras.