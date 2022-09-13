Petrobras reduces the price of cooking gas by 4.73% on Tuesday (13) – News

Petrobras will reduce by 4.73% the price of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), cooking gasfor distributors from Tuesday (13), informed the company on Monday (12).

With the readjustment, the price per kilo of LPG will rise from R$4.23 to R$4.03, with the 13 kg cylinder being sold for R$52.34 at distributors, on average, a value of R$2.60 lower than the previous month.

In August, the oil company had already reduced the price of gas by 5.58%, which took the 13 kg cylinder to cost R$ 54.94 at distributors, an average reduction of R$ 3.27.

The decline is motivated by the exemption from the ICMS rate (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on gasoline and by the reductions in the value of this fuel in refineries, authorized by Petrobras. On September 2nd, the fourth gasoline price cut in a month and a half took effect, with a 7.08% drop, after adjustments made on July 20th (-4.9%) and 29 (-3 .88%) and on August 16 (-4.85%).





In the last consumer price survey by the ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis), for the period from August 28 to September 3, the average price of cooking gas in the country was R$ 111.57. The readjustment usually takes a while to be felt by the consumer.

For Deyvid Bacelar, general coordinator of the FUP (Federação Único dos Petroleiros), this drop in the price of cooking gas follows the same strategy of fuel reductions, which occur at increasingly smaller intervals. “Pressed by the electoral calendar, Petrobras’ management became a political campaign instrument on the eve of the elections. Twenty days before the election, the government is chasing the loss after three years and eight months of record high prices for derivatives, readjusted based on the wrong PPI (import parity price) policy,” he says.

In relation to LPG, Bacelar states: “In cooking gas alone, the price increase in refineries was 119.1% over the Bolsonaro period, leading the poorest strata of the population to use firewood for cooking, facing serious In the meantime, the minimum wage, without any real increase, was readjusted by only 21.4% under the current government”.

In a note, Petrobras says that the reduction follows the evolution of reference values ​​and is consistent with its pricing policy.



