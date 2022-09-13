Pezzolano sees Cruzeiro’s responsibility to win Serie B: “If you don’t win, I’m a failure” | cruise

Cruzeiro is getting closer to access, which can come against Vasco, on the 21st of this month. But he also aspires to win the Série B of the Brazilian Championship. Pezzolano had talked about this before, but never so emphatically. Not conquering, for him, will be a failure.

The coach’s support on the matter is Cruzeiro’s numbers in Série B. Leader, with 62 points, 11 more than Bahia – and with one less game -, the celestial team still has the best attack, the best defense, and the best performances as home and away.

Asked about the final stretch of Serie B, Pezzolano highlights the ambition in the search for the title to “disarm” those who think that Cruzeiro, with a calm situation in the table, will slow down after confirming access.

“We’re going to go up first, then we have to come out champions. If I don’t come out champion, after everything I’ve conquered, I personally consider it a failure, because what we’ve done so far has been very good.”

– Nine games to go, if you don’t win the championship, it’s a failure for me. So we’re playing things that are much more important than everyone thinks.

The coach also points out that there is an internal competition, which contributes to maintaining the strong pace until the end of Serie B, highlighting players who are looking to start in 2022, and others who want to guarantee permanence in the group for 2023.

– The players are playing for the next game, playing to stay next year. For us, it has to be that hard.

Cruzeiro’s next commitment will be against CRB, on Saturday, in Maceió. Afterwards, they will still face Vasco (C), Ponte Preta (F), Sport (F), Vila Nova (F), Ituano (C), Guarani (C), Novorizontino (F) and CSA (C).

All these teams are still fighting for something on the table, at least at this point in the competition. Some dream of access, others want to avoid relegation to the national Series C. Factor that will require more concentration and intensity from Cruzeiro in the games, in Pezzolano’s view.

– All games will be complicated, as they were until now. We know they are playing the year in these games. (…) We have to try to make the game depend on what we do, not on what rivals do. It’s what we’ve tried since day one. We have to prepare our heads, knowing that we will have to put more intensity than ever, because rivals play the year.