Photos, Dollar Bill and More: Elon Musk’s Items Being Auctioned by the Billionaire’s Ex-Girlfriend | Technology

Youth photos, signed dollar bill and other memorabilia from Elon Musk’s youth are up for auction in the United States. The items were announced by Jennifer Gwynne, ex-girlfriend of the billionaire, and will receive bids until Wednesday (14).

Among the objects is a birthday card that Musk wrote to Jennifer. The highest bid until the afternoon of this Monday (12) is US$ 10 thousand (R$ 50 thousand).

According to RR Auction, which organizes the auction, the small card was given to Jennifer in late 1994 and has a handwritten note that reads: “Happy Birthday, Jennifer (aka ‘Boo Boo’). Love, Elon.”

Another item that attracts interest is the one dollar bill signed by Musk. As of the publication of this report, she had received 27 bids and was valued at more than US$ 7,600 (about R$ 38,700).

An emerald necklace that Musk gave Jennifer as a gift is also up for auction, and it fetched around $6,000 after 33 bids. According to RR Auction, the gemstone was taken from a mine in Zambia that was owned by Errol Musk, Elon’s father.

The Boston-based auction house website has 21 items on Musk, including 18 photos taken of him in the 1990s.

Among the photos, the record in which the businessman appears using the computer in 1995 is what attracted the most interest until the publication of this report. The item received 27 bids and bids are already over US$ 1,600 (about R$ 8,100 at the September 12 quotation).

Musk and Jennifer’s courtship took place while the two were studying at the University of Pennsylvania, in the USA. According to The Independent, she plans to use the money raised at the auction to pay her stepson’s college tuition.

Among other items available at the auction are photos that show Musk studying, on a walk, with friends and his ex-girlfriend.

The eldest son of a South African and an upper-class Canadian, Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa in 1971.. He has been married twice and has eight children.

Musk lived in South Africa until 1989, when he moved to Canada just before his 18th birthday.

He started college at Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada, but midway through graduation he moved to the United States, where he became a naturalized American citizen. He holds a bachelor’s degree in physics and economics.

musk taught himself to program and created games in his teens. His first venture was Zip2, a company he created in 1995 with his brother Kimbal and friend Greg Kouri and which offered a directory to find companies online. The company was sold in 1999 to Compaq.

Shortly after that sale, Musk founded X.com, an e-mail and online financial services company. A year after it was created, the company merged with Confinity, which had a money transfer service called PayPal. – which ended up becoming the name of the business.

In October 2002, eBay acquired PayPal for $1.5 billion in stock. In 2004, Musk became the biggest investor and took the helm of the newly founded electric car maker. Teslawell before traditional automakers bet on this type of vehicle.

A few months earlier, in 2002, Musk had founded the your most ambitious company: the SpaceXaerospace transport.

bitcoin enthusiast and other cryptocurrencies, he also has ventures in the fields of solar energy, ultra-fast transport, satellite internet and neuscience.

THE Musk’s first appearance in the ranking of billionaires by “Forbes” was in 2012, with an estimated fortune of US$ 2 billion. In addition to reaching the top of the rankings, in 2022, Musk was named “Person of the Year” in 2021 by “Time” magazine.

Along with his success as an entrepreneur, the tycoon also became famous for speaking his mind on Twitter and using the strength of his millions of followers to move even the stock market – Tesla is a publicly traded company.

In April 2022, he reached an agreement with Twitter’s board of directors to buy the social network. Three months later, he announced that he would leave the business due to disagreements regarding the number of fake accounts on the platform. The decision started a legal dispute that has not yet ended.