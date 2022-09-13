Pilot tells of the odyssey he faced when picking up a Varig Boeing 777 in the United States

The Boeing 777-200 registration PP-VRJ – Image: aeroprints.com / CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons





In a curious story from the past of Brazilian commercial aviation, a pilot recently told, according to the videos presented below, the odyssey of the search for a Boeing 777 that was incorporated into the Varig fleet.

The convoluted situation was told by Commander Rafael Santos, the “Tiozão”, well known for his channel “Teaching For Free – TFF” on YouTube. He was one of the pilots who participated in what would have been a simple plane transfer, but it became a long saga.

The aircraft involved was the Boeing 777-200 registration PP-VRJ, the last of a sequence of 8 jets of this model that arrived at Varig between 2001 and 2005.

Manufactured in 1995 and delivered to United Airlines under the registration N770UA, the PP-VRJ was transferred in April 2005 to the Brazilian company, which operated it for about 1 year due to the crisis and bankruptcy. Finally, it passed to Russian Transaero Airlines until it was withdrawn from operation in 2015.

In the following two quick videos, of about 6 minutes each, follow everything Santos told about the Boeing 777 transfer operation.

