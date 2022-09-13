PIS 2022 CONSULTATION: Installment of up to BRL 1,212 RELEASED today 09/13?; check the Calendar and Table

O PIS payment has already been released for thousands of workers since the beginning of this year. However, according to the Ministry of Labor, many Brazilians have not yet withdrawn the benefit, which can reach up to R$1,212 this year 2022.

According to data from the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, around 481,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS 2022 (referring to base year 2020). The release aims to serve the public, thus, citizens who exercised formal work in 2020, that is, with a formal contract.

Payment and release of PIS/PASEP

At the outset, it is important to make it clear that the Social Integration Program, the PISoffers the opportunity for workers in the private sector to withdraw the salary bonus.

Thus, the maximum withdrawal amount is a minimum wage for the current year. In this year 2022, for example, citizens can withdraw up to R$1,212. Caixa Econômica Federal is responsible for releases related to PIS.

On the other hand, in PASEP, the release occurs for public servants. Unlike PIS, releases of this modality are paid through Banco do Brasil.

This year, current benefit payments started in February and ended in March. It is worth mentioning that workers will be able to withdraw the salary bonus until December 29.

PAYMENT of the Social Integration Program

Who is entitled to the 2022 benefit are workers who:

are registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years in 2021;

for at least five years in 2021; They received on average up to two minimum wages per month in 2021;

They performed remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

In addition, the company must have correctly sent the workers’ data in the RAIS (Annual Social Information Report).

According to information from the Federal Government, PIS is paid in the digital social savings account opened by CAIXA. Pasep can have withdrawals through Banco do Brasil.

In any case, the worker can withdraw the PIS benefit:

at ATMs;

at the Lotéricas and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

PIS payment table

THE PIS table inform the value according to the number of months worked by citizens. Generally speaking, the 2022 benefit is paid in installments ranging from BRL 101 to BRL 1,212.

Check out the 2022 Program table:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

PIS 2022 CONSULTATION

It is possible to carry out Program consultation:

For those who receive PIS (private company worker)

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For those who receive the Pasep (public servant)

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

2022 PAYMENT CALENDAR

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December. Therefore, workers can, even with the schedule closed, withdraw the values.

O PIS 2021 is also currently being paid. In this case, the releases refer to the base year 2019, that is, workers who worked in the year 2019 and fit the rules, can make the withdrawal.

It is important to highlight that the PIS 2021 is paid in the amount of up to BRL 1,100. According to data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, about 320 thousand people have not yet withdrawn the allowance PIS 2021.

The worker can request PIS/Pasep late at one of the agencies of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. In addition to this means, there are other options, such as:

Through the Alô Trabalhador central, by telephone 158;

By means of an e-mail message, via the address [email protected], replacing the letters ‘uf’ with the acronym of the state in which you reside;

Through the Digital Work Card application (CTPS); or

Through the Gov.br Portal.