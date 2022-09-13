PIS/PASEP: Workers are excited about the chance of receiving DOUBLE PAYMENT in 2023

O Federal government postponed the payment schedule of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance in 2021. In this way, those who should have received it in the year in question only had access to the benefit in 2022. On the other hand, those who worked last year will only be covered next year.

In principle, a new schedule must be regularized in 2023, which may include the dates of the salary allowance payments PIS/Pasep base year 2021, in addition to the benefit for this year, considering the program transfer rule.

2021 PIS/Pasep allowance

What is known at the moment is that the worker who carried out a formal activity or employment in the civil service in the year 2021, will have access to the benefit only in 2023.

In any case, for the 2021 PIS/Pasep payments, more than R$20 billion should be made available to around 23 million citizens. Thus, these should be the figures contained in the Budget for the next year.

So, this year, the 2020 salary allowance and the PIS/Pasep refund for those who worked in 2019 and ended up not receiving the benefit were included in the budget.

Who will receive the PIS/Pasep 2021 allowance?

Thus, to receive the 2021 base year salary allowance, the worker must meet the following requirements:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years in 2021;

Have received on average up to two minimum wages per month in 2021;

Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

In addition, the company must have correctly sent the workers’ data in the RAIS (Annual Social Information Report).

How do I know if I will receive it?

If the means of consultation are not changed until next year, the worker will be able to obtain information in the following ways:

For PIS (private company worker)

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server)

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

How to withdraw the PIS/Pasep 2021 allowance?

PIS (Caixa Econômica Federal):

in the agencies of Cashier with photo identification;

with photo identification; With the Citizen Card, at ATMs and lottery.

Pasep (Bank of Brazil):

in the agencies of Bank of Brazil with identification document;

with identification document; By automatic transfer to the account of the institution’s customer.

2023 benefit amount must exceed R$1,300

Firstly, it is important to highlight that the benefit amount varies according to the length of work performed. In 2023, depending on the defined salary floor, the worker will be able to receive up to R$ 1,302 (estimated amount for the minimum wage next year).

Check out the expected table of PIS/PASEP 2023:

1 month worked – R$ 108;

2 months worked – R$ 217;

3 months worked – R$ 325;

4 months worked – R$ 434;

5 months worked – R$ 542;

6 months worked – R$ 651;

7 months worked – R$ 759;

8 months worked – R$ 868;

9 months worked – R$976;

10 months worked – R$ 1,085;

11 months worked – R$ 1,193;

12 months worked – BRL 1,302.