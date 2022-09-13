Pix International will allow transfers between more than 60 countries

O “international pix” is closer than imagined. According to the newspaper The globeat Instant money transfers between countries with different currencies are already in the testing phase.

Called Nexus, the initiative will allow bank transactions to be carried out in less than a minute for any country that already has the instant payment system implemented by the Central Bank — such as Pix, in the case of Brazil. The collaboration is expected to include more than 60 countries.

“Pix Internacional” is still in the testing phase.

Tests are currently being carried out between the Malaysian, Singaporean and Eurozone financial systems by the Bank of Italy. For now, the Brazilian Central Bank is an “observer” of the project.

How the Nexus will work

The Nexus project is under development by the Bank Of International Settlements (BIS), an international organization responsible for supervision and cooperation between central banks.

The system should be based on two points: the creation of software that will connect instant payment systems from all over the world in one place, enabling the exchange of information; and the so-called “Nexus Scheme”, which should establish basic rules for communication between countries.

“Connecting instant payment systems bilaterally makes sense when two countries have close relationships and a significant flow of payments. However, a more scalable approach is needed to create a truly global cross-border payments network.”

It is not yet known when and if the system will be officially launched.