Player in the crosshairs and Loco Abreu honored: news from Botafogo today

Credit: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

After drawing at home with América-MG, yesterday morning (11), Glorioso starts the week preparing to face Coritiba next Saturday (17).

If you missed the news from Botafogo today (12), we will update you on everything that happened.

Botafogo wins reinforcement for the next match

Botafogo starts the week preparing to face Coritiba. According to information from the channel “Resenha Alvinegra”, coach Luís Castro received good news today. He should count on the attacking midfielder Gustavo Sauer, who hasn’t played for almost two months.

Sauer was out with an infection in his left ankle. His last match had been against Santos, on July 20, in Vila Belmiro.

Loco Abreu is honored at Maracanã

Botafogo’s recent idol, former Uruguayan striker Loco Abreu received a tribute and immortalized his feet on the Maracanã Walk of Fame this Monday (12).

“I’m very happy to be here, a lot of gratitude to Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Botafogo… Maracanã is impressive, I’m ashamed to know that Pelé, Romário, Ronaldo and then Loco appears…”, said the emotional Uruguayan. .

The ceremony was attended by coach Joel Santana, who won Rio de Janeiro with Loco Abreu in 2010, Fogão’s former colleague Lúcio Flávio, club president Durcesio Mello, among others.

Loco Abreu retired from football in 2021. He is currently a football coach.

Walk of Fame 👣⚽️ Botafogo’s idol, Loco Abreu receives homage at Maracanã and leaves his mark in the gallery of the great stars. 🇺🇾🔥 #VamosBOTAFOGO 📸 Vitor Silva / BFR pic.twitter.com/MdsWrkxDeg — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) September 12, 2022

Former Botafogo sire will go to Chinese football

Striker Fabrício Santos, revealed by Botafogo in 2011, will transfer from Portugal to China. The information is from Wilson Pimentel of Torcedores.com. Fabricio currently plays for Portimonense (Portugal), but is leaving for Guangxi Pingguo Haliao (China), who will pay 400,000 euros (R$ 2 million) for the player.

Botafogo can “win” a South American title

This Monday (12), Conmebol gave a favorable opinion for the Conmebol Cup to be unified with the South American Cup. In other words, everyone who was champion of the extinct competition would become champions of the Copa Sudamericana, a tournament in which São Paulo and Independiente del Valle are finalists this year.

If that happens, Botafogo will become South American champions, as they won the 1993 edition of the Conmebol Cup.

In a vote by the clubs committee, 10 of the 16 were in favor of unification: Atlético-MG, Vélez Sarsfield, River Plate, Talleres, Colón, Boca Juniors, Athletico-PR, Libertad, Fortaleza and Estudiantes. The only three opposing votes were from Brazilians: Corinthians, Flamengo and Palmeiras. Already Emelec, Cerro Porteño and Tolima, chose to abstain.

The final decision will take place at a meeting of Conmebol’s executive board, which is scheduled to take place in October.

Sao Paulo midfielder in the crosshairs

Botafogo continues to work to strengthen its squad more and more. Now, looking forward to the next season. According to the portal “Goal”, midfielder Rodrigo Nestor, from São Paulo, would be in the sights of John Textor.

According to information, the player has been observed since the beginning of the year by Botafogo, but São Paulo does not intend to facilitate the negotiation, since Nestor is the team’s owner.

At the beginning of the year, Botafogo even prepared an offer of 5 million euros (approximately R$ 26.6 million), but São Paulo did not even want to open negotiations.

Now, Glorioso must make a bigger offer if he wants to take the 22-year-old player out of Tricolor Paulista.