PnB Rock’s girlfriend revealed the couple’s location before the rapper was murdered

PnB Rock was eventually killed during a robbery in Los Angeles.

the rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of an attempted robbery. The artist was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. An explicit video is making the rounds on the internet which shows Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on the floor in a pool of blood as he is tended to by paramedics,

The incident took place inside Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant located in Los Angeles, United States, while Rock was eating with his girlfriend. According to reports, police were called at around 1:23 pm to respond to a shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries. The rapper’s girlfriend ended up sharing the couple’s location on her Instagram stories, which may have facilitated the criminals’ action.

While many took to Twitter to send messages of condolence to PnB Rock and his loved ones, some also speculated that the shooter was aware of the rapper’s location due to his girlfriend posting – and tagging Roscoe – on his Instagram stories. A source quoted by TMZ claimed that the shooter took all the jewelry from PnB Rock before fleeing the scene.

DJ Akademiks tweeted: “Wow..this PNB Rock situation is crazy. I just did an interview with him a week ago where he detailed how someone tried to rob him in Los Angeles recently while he was with his girlfriend and daughter. Now this. Pray for PNB Rock.”

PnB Rock is a Philadelphia native who is best known for his 2016 single “Selfish”, which peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100. Previously signed to Atlantic Records, Rock was extremely vocal as he celebrated his newfound independence and separation from Warner Music. Group Their first independent release was the song “Luv Me Again”, which was just released on September 2nd.