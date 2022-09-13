Poliana Rocha rips the verb after a doctor criticizes Virgínia Fonseca: “Stop judging”

Digital influencer Poliana Rocha opened her heart and vented about the criticism received by her daughter-in-law, also influencer and businesswoman Virgínia Fonseca, about education and care for little Maria Alice. She went public, on her social media, this Monday (12), to give her opinion on the case and came out in defense of Zé Felipe’s wife.

It’s just that, last week, Virginia was criticized by a pediatrician, who talked about the way the influencer takes care of her daughter and evaluated that the child has speech delay. “We have to use the internet in our favor not to make people sick, there is so much that one can offer to the other through the internet, but you want to use it to judge, to speak ill of others, to want what the other has”said the blonde.

Poliana added that those responsible for the children are the parents. “Each one was born with a purpose, each one has what they deserve, let’s stop judging”, asked Leonardo’s wife. Poliana also recalled that each case is a case: “Maria Alice speaks little for her age, each child speaks in their own time and if they speak little or speak a lot, it’s the parents’ problem, so let’s stop judging, let’s grow as a human being”declared.

Virginia had also spoken out about the case. The sertanejo’s daughter-in-law, who is eight months pregnant with her second daughter, responded to netizens: “It’s not because I don’t post my daughter saying ‘Duck’ when she sees her duck float, and post her saying mom (which for me is much more exciting than duck) that she’s delayed in speech and that you can give a diagnosis via Twitter and find it normal to do so”vented.