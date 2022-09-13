political demonstrations at Rock in Rio

Over the two Rock in Rio weekends, several of the artists who performed took advantage of the festival to express themselves politically. This happened in many ways, from subtle adoptions of colors with meanings to endorsements by audience choirs – some of them initiated by the audience and others that were born in an unpretentious way, after the artist got into more sensitive themes, already waiting for the audience to “do it”. your job”.

Ivete Sangalo

Ivete Sangalo, who until then preferred to avoid political confrontations, adopted a firm speech on change, albeit in a more indirect tone. First, she took advantage of the song “Much Thank You Axé” and showed herself against guns, one of the agendas defended by President Jair Bolsonaro. “We don’t need guns, we need love”, declared the singer.

Then, between songs, the statements were about freedom: “There are many families and they are powerful. They are what make a country free and keep it free. Nothing will stop us from continuing to be happy. It is a new time that is coming.”

Then, while singing, he released: “Day 2 we will change everything”. In the background, the screen gave way to the color red, which was seen by many as suggestive.

Maria Rita

Coincidence or not, Maria Rita wore a red dress for her show on the Sunset Stage. In the background, on the screen, the word Democracy. During the song Cara Valente, the singer made a point of highlighting the excerpt Ele Não é De Nada while the audience shouted Ele Não, in reference to Bolsonaro.

Dinho Ouro Preto

On the Mundo Stage, Dinho Ouro Preto, in front of Capital Inicial, defended democracy before singing Que País é Esse. “Long live Brazilian democracy! There will be no blow!”, said the singer. “It has to be said that ignorance and violence will not pass,” he added. Afterwards, the audience shouted against Bolsonaro.

The Gilsons

The trio José Gil, Francisco Gil and João Gil, respectively son and grandsons of Gilberto Gil, saw the audience lead a chorus with curses at Jair Bolsonaro. The musicians picked up on the crowd’s demonstration and played an instrumental arrangement of Lula’s campaign jingle.

Gloria Groove

At the end of Gloria Groove’s show, right after singing Vermelho, screams from the audience echoed with curses to Jair Bolsonaro.

Most

The Brazilian band Black Pantera opened Metal Day with protests against racism and prejudice. On the same weekend, during the Sepultura show, and in the Emicida presentation, it was possible to hear the audience asking for Bolsonaro to be out.

French death metal band Gojira came out in defense of the Amazon. The band Living Color dedicated the show to Marielle Franco, a PSOL councilor in Rio de Janeiro who was murdered with her driver Anderson Gomes in 2018. The CPM 22 gang gave a speech against weapons in Brazil.

Ratos de Porão performed with the flag of the Landless Movement, MST, hanging from a speaker. The group also accompanied public demonstrations against Bolsonaro with instruments.

