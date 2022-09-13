Price of 5G compatible cell phones ranges from R$1,400 to R$11,500 – News

A survey carried out by Procon-SP of mobile devices compatible with 5G technology shows that prices range from R$1,400 to R$11,500. With the 5th generation of mobile internet network, which will bring benefits such as more speed, greater coverage and stable connections, the devices need to be approved for this technology.

Therefore, before purchasing a new device, Procon guides the consumer to check the approval code stamped on the chassis or in the product manual, consult the operator about the compatibility of the product with its network and check the service coverage area, in addition to assessing whether, according to your needs and the use you make of the item, the purchase is really necessary.

Currently, there are 84 models manufactured by different brands that are approved for this technology: Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, ASUS, Realme, TCL, Nokia, Lenovo and Zebra.

“The list of models, obtained from Anatel’s website, is from July of this year, and approval is a prerequisite for the use and commercialization of the product in Brazil”, explains the consumer protection agency.

The survey of prices was carried out by the team from the School of Consumer Protection and Protection, between August 26 and 29, on the main retail websites, on their marketplaces and on sales intermediation portals.





See cell phone models and prices for 5G



apple

There are nine homologated models, with the lowest average price found of R$3,400.00, and the highest, of R$9,000.00.







Samsung

There are 28 authorized devices, with average prices ranging from R$1,400.00 to R$11,500.00.

































Motorola

It has 17 models, with the lowest average price found at R$1,450.00, and the highest, at R$5,300.00.





















Xiaomi

It has 13 models, with average prices ranging from R$1,400.00 to R$8,740.00.





















ASUS

It has seven models, and the average prices raised by the team ranged from R$3,600.00 to R$4,899.00.



really

It has five models, with average prices ranging from R$2,350.00 to R$6,999.00.



TCL

It has two models. From BRL 2,299.00 and BRL 2,499.00.



















Some models approved by the regulatory agency were not found for sale and others are not officially marketed in Brazil by the manufacturer, but were found for sale on some visited sites.

Since July of this year, Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), the body that regulates the sector, has been monitoring the implementation of 5G networks in Brazil. In the first stage, capitals and the Federal District were included. The projection is that by 2029 the entire national territory will be covered. The list of approved items may be updated.