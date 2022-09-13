Priest mocks security of electronic ballot box at mass

EM Confirma project card about fake news, green, with priest and altar boys
(photo: Art on reproduction/Social networks)

Candidate for the second term in the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG), state deputy Coronel Sandro (PL) reproduced on his Instagram profile a video that shows a priest mocking the voting system in Brazil.

According to the priest from the city of Laranjeiras, in Sergipe, “it seems that the only thing that really secures the electronic ballot box, because in the rest, any hacker can get in”. He adds that the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) should “share with us” the technology, because “not even NASA” can get in.

O EM Confirms verified and concluded that the video REAL.
The video of the candidate from Minas Gerais was published on July 31st, but the events took place a few days earlier, on the 3rd, during the Solemnity of So Pedro and So Paulo. The priest in question Francisco de Assis Souza, from the parish Primognita do Corão, within the scope of the Archdiocese of Aracaju.

He spoke of the electronic ballot box not at the time of the homily, as the narrator of the first video posted on social networks says, on July 22, but at the end of the Mass, while running some messages. Father Francisco warned the faithful that the previous day the parish had suffered a cyber attack and that, fortunately, no damage had been done. In the sequence, he weaves the ironies to the voting system.

The original video is posted on the parish’s Youtube channel, which makes recordings of its celebrations available on this network.

O EM Confirms tried to contact the priest through the advice of the Archdiocese of Aracaju, but there was no response until the publication of this verification.


Urns are safe

Although the priest’s video is true, there is no evidence of fraud at the polls, as the religious claims.

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported on August 25 that three universities attested to the safety of the new electronic ballot box that will be used in this year’s elections, scheduled for October.

The result has been that electronic voting machines are even more modern and secure than before. Therefore, Brazilians can trust without fear.

