Prince Andrew, accused of sexual abuse, causes embarrassment during tributes to Queen Elizabeth | World

During Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in Edinburgh, Scotland, a man from the audience approached and shouted “Andrew, you are a sick old man!”

Andrew, the Duke of York, is the third child of Elizabeth II. He is accused of having sexually abused a minor. That’s why, earlier this year, the Queen herself stripped him of his military titles.

The queen died last Thursday (8) at Balmoral Castle, aged 96.

This Monday, Andrew appeared in public on the streets of Edinburgh, behind the coffin. Walking silently behind the hearse, he was the only child of Elizabeth II who walked as a civilian: King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Edward wore military dress uniforms.

His role during the 11 days of national mourning is one of several inconvenient issues the House of Windsor has to deal with, as is the rift between heir to the throne William and his brother Harry (on Saturday, the two unexpectedly appeared together).

Over the weekend, Andrew also joined other royals to greet the crowd gathered outside Balmoral and to welcome the procession when it arrived in the Scottish capital.

Robert Hazell, a constitutional expert at University College London, says Andrew is unlikely to have a role in the monarchy in the future.

His participation also attracted attention during the funeral ceremonies of his father, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021. Andrew arrived by surprise along with the Queen in a car and accompanied her to the entrance of Westminster Abbey.

His distance reflects the damage to the image of the royal family that he caused by his friendship with the magnate Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in August 2019 in the United States after being accused of sexual exploitation of minors.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accuses Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse.

Andrew, father of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, was accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when the girl was 17. To end the lawsuit, he made an out-of-court settlement and paid millions of dollars.

The Duke of York gave an interview to the BBC in 2019 to explain himself, but was not convinced (he questioned the authenticity of a photograph of him with Giuffre). Since then there have been calls for him to withdraw from public life.

Informally, Andrew was regarded as the Queen’s favorite son. According to monarchists, she stripped him of his military titles under pressure from Charles III and Prince William.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, center right, arrive for mass for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London on March 29, 2022.

Robert Hazell, the expert at University College London, said monarchies that had lost popular support had disappeared: “Any astute monarch is always attentive to public opinion and responds quickly,” says Hazell.

Biographer Robert Jobson said this week that William, who was seen driving Andrew to Balmoral to accompany the queen on her deathbed, is against his uncle’s return to public life.

Andrew’s Role: Taking care of the dogs

Andrew became popular in the UK for having gone to the Falklands War in 1982 against Argentina.

Now, he must only have more modest private responsibilities. Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, with whom he continues to share a home near Windsor Castle, adopted Elizabeth II’s corgi dogs Muick and Sandy after the sovereign’s death, their spokeswoman said over the weekend.