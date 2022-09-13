Prince Harry speaks out after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

New information about the royal family is emerging since the Queen’s death Elizabeth II, last Thursday (8). According to the British press, the prince Harry told some subjects that the monarch’s departure made Windsor Castle “a lonely place”. He was taking a walk with his wife, Meghan Marklethe brother William and the sister-in-law Kate Middleton In this ocasion.

As reported by The Sun newspaper, the Duke of Sussex expressed regret as he greeted locals this past weekend. “[É] a lonely place up there now without her. Whatever room she was in, you felt her presence everywhere.”

Confirmation of the death of Elizabeth II came at 2:30 pm, Brasília time, through the royal family’s social networks. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”said a statement.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

At the moment, Charles is 73 years old and, as the eldest son of the queen, he has been declared king. His eldest son, William, is, in turn, first in the line of succession to the British throne. This order follows with his firstborn, Georgewho is third in the line of succession.

Despite Harry having distanced himself from the royal family after marrying Meghan Marklethat is to say, he retains his position in the line of succession and is sixth in line after his nephews George, Charlotte and Louis.

Succession to the throne is guaranteed by legislation and only a new Act of Parliament in the UK could remove someone from standing in the queue of possible successors.

