Private pension pays little? Is it just for retirement?

In recent years, the subject of private pension has become increasingly common in the lives of Brazilians. This occurred not only due to an expansion of financial education, but mainly due to political reforms and several different economic scenarios experienced in a very short time.
In recent years, the rules for investing in private pensions have changed radically, and between 2015 and 2017 there were the first significant changes in the new private pension. For example, the limit on variable income increased and the purchase of assets indexed to the exchange variation was allowed.
The most important sophistication, however, only came in 2020, with the expansion of the portion invested in assets abroad, reaching up to 40% for qualified investors, and the flexibilization of derivative instruments, which allows the manager to use this mechanism both to protect the fund’s asset portfolio and for directional positions.
Why invest in private pension? Does it yield little?
Private pension is an investment with a long-term character, that is, the longer you keep your money invested, the greater the probability of a better performance. It is also important as a complete public pension, but it is not limited to just an investment for retirement.
Private pension applications can be used in several ways, from the traditional model of being an investment for retirement, as an important insurance within succession planning.
But even with so many benefits and being a very diverse instrument, private pension has a bad reputation as an inefficient investment. This fact is partially true, as most of the time this type of application is offered by large banks. Sometimes these products are not so good for customers, but they are offered because they bring profitability to the bank itself.
These are pension funds that earn less than the CDI, with high administration fees and many other hidden costs. The investor needs to understand well what type of pension plan is most suitable for him and what the fees and other costs are involved.
It is worth it?
The changes in the legislation on private pensions enabled the beginning of a great change. The various changes made the composition of pension funds more flexible and led many independent managers to create their own products, with much lower rates and adequate returns for a product like this. By making this available on brokerage platforms, a truly interesting alternative was created that should be considered in every Brazilian’s investment portfolio.