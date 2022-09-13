Private pension pays little? Is it just for retirement?

In recent years, the subject of private pension has become increasingly common in the lives of Brazilians. This occurred not only due to an expansion of financial education, but mainly due to political reforms and several different economic scenarios experienced in a very short time.

In recent years, the rules for investing in private pensions have changed radically, and between 2015 and 2017 there were the first significant changes in the new private pension. For example, the limit on variable income increased and the purchase of assets indexed to the exchange variation was allowed.

The most important sophistication, however, only came in 2020, with the expansion of the portion invested in assets abroad, reaching up to 40% for qualified investors, and the flexibilization of derivative instruments, which allows the manager to use this mechanism both to protect the fund’s asset portfolio and for directional positions.