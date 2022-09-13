Protester is forcibly removed from Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in Scotland | World

A 22-year-old man was pulled from the crowd in Edinburgh during the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Monday (12).

The procession had been largely silent, to the sound of bagpipes, until the man was heard shouting, “Andrew, you’re a sick old man.”

Other viewers responded with, “God save the King”, before the man was taken away.

Prince Andrew, brother of King Charles III, was embroiled in a sex scandal when an American woman said she was abused by him in 2001. The case was closed this year, when the parties reached a settlement.

Reporting sexual harassment

Prince Andrew was denounced by an American citizen who alleges that the son of Elizabeth II sexually abused her in 2001, when she was 17 years old.

A civil lawsuit was filed in the middle of last year by Virginia Giuffre, one of the victims of the sex crimes of American financier Jeffrey Epstein – who died in 2019.

Giuffre said he had forced sex with Prince Andrew more than two decades ago and the meetings would have taken place at the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former partner.