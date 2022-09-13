Public transport in Blumenau starts to accept new forms of payment

People from Blumenau who use public transport in Blumenau have two new options for recharging their cards. In addition to paying in cash, it will be possible to make top-ups via pix and bank slip.

The changes, requested by the Municipal Traffic and Transport Department (SMTT) for the service concessionaire, are available both at Blumob’s call center, located at Rua Ceará, nº 47, Centro, and at the city’s Urban Terminals.

According to the Secretary of Traffic and Transport, Alexandro Fernandes, the changes aim to create ease for passengers and consequently encourage the use of Public Transport in the city.

Bank slip

To purchase credits via bank slip, for individuals, simply access the “Online Services” option on the Blumob website and select the “Credit Purchase” option.

To buy the credits, it is necessary to select the desired card in the option “Orders > Recharge or Common Recharge”. Then, choose one of the suggested amounts or click on “another amount” to manually enter the amount you want to credit to the card.

It is important to remember that the limit for a school card is 50 monthly tickets or R$ 125.00 at the current rate. For the common card, the limit is 200 monthly tickets or R$ 1,100.00 at the current rate.

After defining and checking the chosen values, simply enter the card number and press “enter”, to add the card for recharge, and click on “load”. A conference window will appear and, confirming the card number and the amount you want to credit to the card, just click on “continue”. If the credit values ​​confirm, click on “Checkout”.

Finally, just access the ticket that will be available and make the payment. The validity of the tickets will always be 10 calendar days. Credit will be available on the card within two business days after payment.

Registration at Blumob

If the user has not yet registered on the site, just do so in the “access to the new sales portal” option, in the “new” option. In this case, the site will be redirected to a new screen where it will be necessary to inform CPF and update the registration data presented.

Then, just access the personal email to confirm the registration and return to the site, logging in with the credentials sent by email, to make the purchase of credits.

Doubts

If you have any questions about recharging or registering, just contact Blumob via email at [email protected] or telephone (47) 3039-0850 and 0800 008 0900.

Read too:

– Learn all about the 2022 Elections

– Mother will respond to police inquiry for leaving autistic son alone in Blumenau apartment

– Neymar figurines are sold for more than R$ 6,500 on Mercado Livre

– Brusquense is invited to take the place of rapper Doja Cat in the New York Fashion Week show

– Federal government recognizes emergency situation in Joinville due to rains; see impacts

– Watch now:

Willy Sievert’s house has details designed by hand by the businessman from Blumenau