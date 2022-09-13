Putin may use nuclear weapons after recent defeats, says former NATO official

Russian President Vladimir Putin may use nuclear weapons after the Russian army’s crushing defeats in northeastern Ukraine, a former NATO official warned this Tuesday on BBC Radio 4’s ‘Today’ program.

“I’m afraid they are responding now in really unpredictable ways and in ways that could even involve weapons of mass destruction,” pointed out Rose Gottemoeller, a former deputy secretary general at NATO and former US diplomat, who warned that Moscow could order a ” nuclear demonstration attack, be it a single strike over the Black Sea or perhaps an attack on Ukrainian military installations, aiming to strike terror not only into the hearts of Ukrainians but also into Ukraine’s global partners and allies.”

On the use of nuclear weapons, Gottemoeller revealed to be a possibility. “Yes, and I want to emphasize that I don’t believe the Russians implicate their core strategic system – their intercontinental ballistic missiles or submarine-launched missiles that attack the United States.”

The former official’s warnings come after Ukraine managed to recapture a swath of territory in the country’s northeast Kharkiv province, with several US officials claiming these victories could mark a turning point in the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed last Monday that Ukrainian soldiers liberated more than 6,000 square kilometers of territory in just 12 days.