Putin warns Macron of ‘catastrophic consequences’ of Ukrainian attacks on Zaporizhia

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago

posted on 9/11/2022 1:50 PM

(credit: Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik / AFP)


MOSCOW, Russia – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday warned his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron of the “catastrophic consequences” of the attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhia plant, the largest in Europe and occupied by Russian forces, said the Kremlin.

During a phone conversation with Macron, Putin drew attention to “regular Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporizhia plants, including the disposal of radioactive waste, which could lead to catastrophic consequences,” according to a Kremlin statement.

The Russian president also informed of the “measures taken by Russian experts to ensure the safety of the plant and stressed the need to pressure Kiev authorities to immediately stop bombing the plant”.

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, located in southern Ukraine, has been occupied by Russian troops since March and in recent weeks has been the target of bomb attacks that Russia and Ukraine blame each other.

