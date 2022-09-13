Queen Elizabeth II left a letter that can only be read in 2085 in Australia

The death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom unearthed mysteries left by her in her lifetime. One of them is a letter addressed to the mayor and population of Sydney, Australia, which will only be read in 2085. The monarch passed away this Thursday, 8th, at the age of 96.

The letter was written in November 1986, when the Queen paid a visit to the Australian city. The document has since been housed in a time capsule in the Queen Victoria Building, a 19th-century architectural heritage site in Sydney designed by architect George McRae.

Not even Queen Elizabeth II’s private officials know the contents of the letter. Until 2085, it will remain on display in the Queen Victoria Building, with only the calligraphy instructions on display: “Greetings. On a suitable day to be chosen by you in the year AD 2085, please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them.”

Australia is one of the British crown territories. Therefore, when the crown visits the country, it is welcomed as the queen or king of Australia. From now on, Elizabeth’s son Charles is sworn in as monarch, taking the name King Charles III.

