Queen Elizabeth II’s Will was AMENDED days before her death. Check who will receive the inheritance

Last Thursday, 8, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 causing a real commotion in several parts of the world. Recently, the Queen would have amended her will removing family members: daughter-in-law Meghan Markle and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, her great-granddaughter. England was surprised by the news.

Elizabeth, who, due to his health, was absent from various public activities, attracted attention after the modification of his will. According to information from the International Business Times, the Queen detailed how her jewelry would be distributed after her death.

Among the queen’s treasures are necklaces, brooches, earrings and rings, which together are worth about $110 million. William’s wife, Kate Middleton, is the one who will inherit most of these jewels. Kate will even be queen as soon as William becomes king, after Charles of Wales, King Charles III.

While the rest of the jewels will be distributed among other women in the family, the Queen left nothing for Harry’s wife Meghan Markle or his great-granddaughter Lilibeth Diana.

Lilibeth received this one in honor of Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Lady Di, in addition to being very similar to the Queen in childhood.

British royal family heritage

The Queen has never revealed her total personal net worth, however data from Forbes showed the amount to be around £365 million.

It is estimated that the British monarchy alone has a net worth of £72.5 billion (almost R$430 billion). King Charles III, now occupying the new post, should receive both the assets. The latter encompasses royal family properties such as Buckingham Palace ($4.5 billion) and the Duchy of Cornwall ($1.3 billion).

Elizabeth II was queen of the United Kingdom and fourteen more independent states called Commonwealth of Nations from 1952 until her death in 2022.

She was also head of the Commonwealth, a large governmental organization made up of 53 independent countries, and was also the first female sovereign monarch of the House of Windsor, Supreme Governor of the Church of England and Supreme Commander of the United Kingdom’s Armed Forces.