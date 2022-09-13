R$ 75 million from Mega-Sena: Luxury dreams to spend in high style – 09/13/2022

This Tuesday (13), Mega-Sena can pay, for those who hit the six dozen alone, the amount of R$ 75 million. Do you want to dream of what you would give to toast all that prize without thinking about tomorrow?
O UOL selected some options for you to spend your prize money in luxury and worry-free.
Unique limousine in the world
In 2017, the luxury car brand Rolls-Royce introduced the Sweptail model, which was custom created in a specific body for an anonymous customer. It was only one unit produced, worth R$ 75 million.
The company announced this year that it will resume the “Coachbuild” service, which makes unique and exclusive models. Who knows if you win the Mega-Sena you might not have a limousine with a unique touch?
Luxury triplex by Luciana Gimenez
After the first attempt to sell it for R$ 80 million, the luxurious apartment of the presenter Luciana Gimenez is cheaper: it now costs R$ 70 million. Who knows, maybe it’s just waiting for you to win the lottery to buy it?
The apartment has almost 2 thousand m² and exclusive access to Shopping Cidade Jardim, in São Paulo.
There are seven suites, the two main with 350m² each, with whirlpool, massage room and hairdressing bench.
The property has central air conditioning and a private elevator, helipad and 14 parking spaces.
From almost the entire apartment you can see the city of São Paulo from different angles, and you still have R$ 5 million to spend on other furniture or a renovation.
Mansion designed and built by great names
With architectural design by Ruy Otake (1938-2021), landscaping by Roberto Burle Marx (1909-1994) and sculptures by Oscar Niemeyer (1907-2012), a mansion in the Cidade Jardim neighborhood of São Paulo is a work of art in form of residence.
With a total area of over 8,000 m², the mansion has five floors, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness room, tennis and squash courts, wine cellar for 5,000 bottles.
For R$ 70 million, the house also has a helipad approved by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), being one of the few residential properties in Brazil with a private area for helicopters to land and take off.
With the money from Mega-Sena, you can buy the property, and you still have R$ 5 million left over.
Two yachts produced in Brazil
You can spend your life on the high seas buying a yacht. The “Ferretti Yachts 850” is one of four manufactured here in Brazil and has a lot of luxury on board.
The yacht is 26 meters long and has an area of over 250 square meters, divided into three floors, four suites, a dining room, terrace and outdoor spaces.
The vessel costs R$ 35 million. So, with Mega-Sena money, you could buy two units.