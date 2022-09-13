R$ 75 million from Mega-Sena: Luxury dreams to spend in high style – 09/13/2022

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on R$ 75 million from Mega-Sena: Luxury dreams to spend in high style – 09/13/2022 2 Views

Collaboration for UOL, in Campinas (SP)

09/13/2022 04:00updated on 09/13/2022 08:04

This Tuesday (13), Mega-Sena can pay, for those who hit the six dozen alone, the amount of R$ 75 million. Do you want to dream of what you would give to toast all that prize without thinking about tomorrow?

O UOL selected some options for you to spend your prize money in luxury and worry-free.

Unique limousine in the world

In 2017, the luxury car brand Rolls-Royce introduced the Sweptail model, which was custom created in a specific body for an anonymous customer. It was only one unit produced, worth R$ 75 million.

The company announced this year that it will resume the “Coachbuild” service, which makes unique and exclusive models. Who knows if you win the Mega-Sena you might not have a limousine with a unique touch?

Luxury triplex by Luciana Gimenez

Luciana - Disclosure - Disclosure

Luxury triplex of presenter Luciana Gimenez is on sale for R$ 70 million

Image: Disclosure

After the first attempt to sell it for R$ 80 million, the luxurious apartment of the presenter Luciana Gimenez is cheaper: it now costs R$ 70 million. Who knows, maybe it’s just waiting for you to win the lottery to buy it?

The apartment has almost 2 thousand m² and exclusive access to Shopping Cidade Jardim, in São Paulo.

There are seven suites, the two main with 350m² each, with whirlpool, massage room and hairdressing bench.

The property has central air conditioning and a private elevator, helipad and 14 parking spaces.

From almost the entire apartment you can see the city of São Paulo from different angles, and you still have R$ 5 million to spend on other furniture or a renovation.

Mansion designed and built by great names

mansion - Disclosure - Disclosure

Mansion designed by Ruy Otake, landscaping by Roberto Burle Marx and sculptures by Oscar Niemeyer: R$ 70 million

Image: Disclosure

With architectural design by Ruy Otake (1938-2021), landscaping by Roberto Burle Marx (1909-1994) and sculptures by Oscar Niemeyer (1907-2012), a mansion in the Cidade Jardim neighborhood of São Paulo is a work of art in form of residence.

With a total area of ​​over 8,000 m², the mansion has five floors, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness room, tennis and squash courts, wine cellar for 5,000 bottles.

For R$ 70 million, the house also has a helipad approved by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), being one of the few residential properties in Brazil with a private area for helicopters to land and take off.

With the money from Mega-Sena, you can buy the property, and you still have R$ 5 million left over.

Two yachts produced in Brazil

yacht - Ferretti Yachts/Disclosure - Ferretti Yachts/Disclosure

One of the rooms of the Ferretti Yachts 850, produced in Brazil with Italian seal, costs R$ 35 million

Image: Ferretti Yachts/Disclosure

You can spend your life on the high seas buying a yacht. The “Ferretti Yachts 850” is one of four manufactured here in Brazil and has a lot of luxury on board.

The yacht is 26 meters long and has an area of ​​over 250 square meters, divided into three floors, four suites, a dining room, terrace and outdoor spaces.

The vessel costs R$ 35 million. So, with Mega-Sena money, you could buy two units.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ukrainian airline SkyUp reinvents itself after the Russian invasion and sets an example of resilience

Photo by Eric Salard, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia More than six months have passed …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved