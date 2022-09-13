Raí declares vote for Lula and appeals for useful vote to win in the first round (video)

“I vote for Lula so we can all win in the first round. I believe in democracy, not torture,” said the four-time world champion for the Brazilian national team.

247 – Former soccer player Raí declared his vote for the presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The four-time world champion with the Brazilian team also mentioned the presidential candidates Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB), and asked the former president for their support.

“I vote for Lula because I love life, I’m anti-racist. Because I want a fairer country, because preserving nature is preserving life. Because I want more books. I vote for Lula so we can all win in the first round. I believe in democracy, not torture. What is at stake is which Brazil we never want again. Ciro, Tebet comes with us, without fear of being happy. Come and collaborate”, he said.

The Ipec poll, released this Monday (12), showed former president Lula’s victory in the first round.

