Raí declares vote for Lula and appeals for useful vote to win in the first round (video)

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Raí declares vote for Lula and appeals for useful vote to win in the first round (video) 5 Views

“I vote for Lula so we can all win in the first round. I believe in democracy, not torture,” said the four-time world champion for the Brazilian national team.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Guto Ferreira explains the exchange of Muralha for Gabriel in Coritiba’s goal: “The great for the excellent” | coritiba

Coach Guto Ferreira explained the change in Coritiba’s goal, with Gabriel Vasconcelos making his debut …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved