Rapper PnB Rock is shot to death in Los Angeles; Images show artist after being shot

PnB Rock was shot multiple times and died in Los Angeles.

PnB Rock, the Philadelphia rapper best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish,” was gunned down during a robbery at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, police sources told The Times. Los Angeles Police Chief, Kelly Munizwho declined to identify the victim, said the shooting took place at 1 pm at the famous restaurant on Main Street and Manchester Avenue.

rock30 years old, whose real name is Rakim Allenwas at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who posted a photo tagging the couple’s location in an Instagram post. Muniz said a suspect pointed a firearm at the rapper and demanded items from the victim. Sources told The Times that the target was the artist’s jewelry.

PnB Rock with XXXTENTACION in the studio“He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a car and then ran out of the parking lot.”, she said. Muniz also said the rapper was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 pm. In a video that circulates on social media, we can see the injured rapper on the ground still alive as he is tended to by paramedics.

In 2019, PnB Rock revealed their long-awaited official debut album, TrapStar Turnt PopStar. “I am not an overnight success. I worked and now it’s my turn”he told Billboard at the time. “I was one of the guys who paid to go on stage at one point in my career. I went to SXSW two different times and paid a couple hundred to get on that stage.”

The album came after the rapper featured on collaborations on Billboard Hot 100 hits like “Dangerous” by Meek Mill and “Everyday We Lit” by YFN Lucci.

“That’s a lot of pressure – I can’t lie, it was starting to bother me,” he admitted of creating an album after generating so much buzz. “I really wanted [os fãs] knew, like, ‘I’m working on some stuff for you guys!’ It will be worth it.”