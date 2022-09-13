Raul Gustavo and Rafael Ramos can reinforce Corinthians in the semifinal against Fluminense | Corinthians

After counting on four returns from the medical department in the 1-1 draw with São Paulo, on Sunday, for the Brasileirão, Vítor Pereira may have two more players available at Corinthians for the training week and for the game against Fluminense, in Thursday, at 8 pm, at home, in the return game of the Copa do Brasil semi-final.

Defender Raul Gustavo, who suffered an adductor muscle injury against Atlético-GO and who suffered a sprained ankle in training at CT, and right-back Rafael Ramos, who had a slight muscle injury against Internacional, could be options. for the decision.

According to Vítor Pereira, Rafael Ramos even made tests to play the classic, but could not be 100% to play. Thus, Bruno Méndez was a starter on the right side for 84 minutes, while Fagner played in the final 15 minutes in his position.

Against São Paulo, Timão had the rounds of Lucas Piton, Renato Augusto, Adson and Robson Bambu. The first was a starter, the next two entered the game and the defender was on the bench.

In addition to the quartet, the DM recovered Fagner, who left with muscle pain against Internacional, treated for a week, but managed to play again in the end.

After Sunday’s game, the coach talked about Renato Augusto and Fagner’s tendency to return to the starting lineup next Thursday.

– The indications we had from the medical department is that we could play for around 30 minutes with Renato and Fagner, we couldn’t take more risks, there were two muscular situations. Renato’s by impact, which took time to train, one on top of the other, today at the first moment he took another hit to the same twin, but I hope he actually has conditions, he’s a very important player.

– Fagner as well. Today we had to play with Bruno on the side, who is a defender, in defensive terms he gives us something, but up front he doesn’t get involved in combinations. We were lame on that side. As Rafael has a problem, he came to the game and felt again, the importance of Fagner coming back is great. I hope to count on them,” he said.

A probable Corinthians against Fluminense may have cassio, Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

