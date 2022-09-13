Recife begins testing suspected cases in the SUS; learn how to schedule

Recife residents with symptoms of monkey pox (monkeypox) now have a reference unit for collecting exams of suspected cases of the disease.

The test space for monkey pox works on Waldemar de Oliveira Polyclinic, in Santo Amaro, central area of ​​Recife, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm. To access the exams, you will need to schedule an appointment on the website or app. Connect Recifein the tab Let’s Test (click here).

On the appointed day and time, the patient must present a referral with the request for the exam signed and stamped by a higher-level health professional.

Furthermore, to do the monkey pox testit will also be necessary to take a proof of residency in Recife and photo ID.

WHO CAN TAKE THE MONKEYPOX TEST?

People of all ages who present one or more of the following symptoms can take the monkeypox test. Check out:

sudden onset of mucosal lesions

single or multiple rash anywhere on the body (face, inside the mouth, arms, legs, chest, genitals, or anus)

anus pain, bleeding

swelling in the penis

At manifestations above may still be associated with other signs and symptoms. See which:

splitting headache

lump in the neck and groin area

back pains

muscle aches

lack of energy

chills

MONKEYPOX: TAKE YOUR DOUBTS IN THIS VIDEO

HOW IS THE MONKEYPOX EXAM DONE?

The exam is carried out by a swab (kind of swab) which collects secretions directly from the patient’s lesions and/or collects crusts from the rashes.

The samples are sent to the Central Public Health Laboratory of Pernambuco (Lacen-PE) and can be analyzed by a reference laboratory outside the state.

O result It takes about 15 days to get ready.

If any symptoms suggestive of infection by monkeypoxit is imperative that the individual initiate isolation and seek care at the nearest health unit.

From there, the person will receive guidance on the necessary conducts for the care and monitoring of the disease, in order to avoid transmission.

HOW IS MONKEYPOX TRANSMITTED?

Monkeypox is transmitted mainly through contact with blood, sweat, respiratory secretions, skin wounds or mucous membranes of infected people, in addition to touching contaminated objects and surfaces.

You risk groups for aggravation are immunosuppressed people, pregnant women and children.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF MONKEYPOX?

You monkey pox symptoms usually begin to appear three weeks after contamination with the virus.

At wounds of disease can spread throughout the body (face, inside the mouth, arms, legs, chest, genitals or anus).

At injuries go through several stages, but in the initial phase they resemble pimples.

other symptoms may arise, such as severe headache, lump in the neck and groin area, back pain, muscle pain, lack of energy and chills.

The disease has a limited and determined period, with duration typically two to four weeks.

CAN MONKEYPOX BE CURE? HOW TO TREAT?

There is no specific treatment for monkey pox.

People with suspected or confirmed disease should consume fluids and healthy foods to maintain adequate nutritional statusin addition to leaving the wounds skin always clean and dry.

Drug treatment can be performed to relieve symptoms, as long as they are prescribed by the medical professional. Symptoms usually disappear naturally.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM MONKEYPOX?

Avoid intimate contact with people who have skin wounds

Sanitize frequently the hands with soap and water

with soap and water wipe the hands with a paper towel, preferably

with a paper towel, preferably use 70% alcohol if it is not possible to wash hands with soap and water

if it is not possible to wash hands with soap and water do not share household items such as bedding, towels, cutlery, glasses and personal effects with people with suspected or confirmed monkeypox

such as bedding, towels, cutlery, glasses and personal effects with people with suspected or confirmed monkeypox use protection mask: it is an effective measure that must be adopted in public places that promote close and prolonged contact.

MONKEYPOX: WHAT TO DO IF THE DISEASE IS CONFIRMED?

all confirmed case of monkeypox must comply with home isolation immediately and remain away until the wounds have completely healed and a new layer of skin has formed.

The interruption of this conduct during the manifestation of the disease should only occur if there is a need for face-to-face assessment in health services.